South Africa: Allow Women to 'Vote' With Their Conscience

analysis

There has been a lot of discussion about the recent vote in parliament where parliamentarians were given permission by the speaker to vote according to their conscience. It is a concern to those of us working in marginalised areas where public opinion is flimsy and populist and not based on negotiated principle. Because of a loophole in the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act that allows health providers to recuse themselves from providing services on the basis of conscientious objection we have medical graduates who are unable to do a cervical examinations, insert an intrauterine contraceptive devise and refuse to do any abortion care. If a woman comes into emergency with a septic or incomplete abortion, there is limited capacity within the health care system to be able to provide care. And the National Department of Health has not invested much thought into how to remedy this.

One of the clear commitments that the ANC has made has been its firm commitment to reproductive health and in particular the passing of the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act (CTOP), which is 20 years old this year.

Some twenty years ago the ANC voted as a united block. This was a...