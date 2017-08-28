South Africa: Pastors' Forum Prayer in the Fight Against Crime

press release

Workplace spiritually emerged as a grassroots movement with individuals seeking to live their faith in the workplace. It involves community service, customer service, compassion and strong sense of ethics of values that are reflected in services.

This was evident when the Police in Mphephu embarked on a pastors' forum session where pastors from Nzhelele pastors forum and Mphephu pastors joint hands together with the police officers to pray for the escalation of crime in Mphephu and Siloam policing precincts.

The forum was held at the Mphephu police station led by Colonel Luvhengo. The opening item was rendered by Pastor Muzila, welcoming and purpose by Pastor Muhovha.

The forum emanates from the growing crime rate in the said areas.

The objective of this event was to seek the spiritual intervention from God in the fight against crime.