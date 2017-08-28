28 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Pastors' Forum Prayer in the Fight Against Crime

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Workplace spiritually emerged as a grassroots movement with individuals seeking to live their faith in the workplace. It involves community service, customer service, compassion and strong sense of ethics of values that are reflected in services.

This was evident when the Police in Mphephu embarked on a pastors' forum session where pastors from Nzhelele pastors forum and Mphephu pastors joint hands together with the police officers to pray for the escalation of crime in Mphephu and Siloam policing precincts.

The forum was held at the Mphephu police station led by Colonel Luvhengo. The opening item was rendered by Pastor Muzila, welcoming and purpose by Pastor Muhovha.

The forum emanates from the growing crime rate in the said areas.

The objective of this event was to seek the spiritual intervention from God in the fight against crime.

South Africa

'Cannibals' Abandon Bail Application

The five men accused of cannibalism abandoned their bail application at the Estcourt Magistrate Court on Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.