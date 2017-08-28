The National Art Gallery of Namibia will launch the 2017 Bank Windhoek Triennial on Friday, 1 September at 18h00.

The nationwide arts exhibition and competition takes place every three years, with the first Bank Windhoek Triennial in 2008, another in 2011 and 2014.

The Triennial aims to celebrate visual art in Namibia as well as to raise the standard thereof. The exhibition is also an opportunity to engage in dialogue around cultural diversity within our society to promote unity in celebrating diversity.

All artists with Namibian citizenship, domicile or permanent residence were invited to apply to be part of this exhibition. An adjudication panel of three local and two international judges, Frauke Stegmann, Andrew Lamprecht, Maureen de Jager, Ervast Mtota and Zodidi Gaseb, made the selection of artworks for the exhibition as well as for prize-winners.

There are four cash prizes which will be awarded to the most exceptional artworks based on the set criteria: first, second and third place as well as a prize for the most promising young artist. These will be announced at the opening.

From over 350 entries the judges chose 70 artworks by 60 artists. "The competition and its resultant exhibition demonstrates that Namibian art is alive and well and evinces a vibrancy, passion and commitment to excellence that speaks loud and clear," reads a report from the judges.

In her foreword for the catalogue, Baronice Hans, managing director of Bank Windhoek said the bank prides itself on such initiatives. "We encourage Namibians from all walks of life to connect to art."

The exhibition will run until 28 October.