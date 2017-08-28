South African companies will today participate in the 53rd edition of the Maputo International Trade Fair, commonly known as FACIM.

FACIM is an international multi-sectoral trade fair held annually to showcase Mozambique as an attractive destination for trade and investment.

The 20-member business delegation is funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme with the aim of increasing exports of South African manufactured products to Mozambique.

The objective of the scheme is to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says the trade fair will expose South African companies to trade and investment opportunities available in Mozambique and other countries participating in the exhibition.

Managing executive of Port Elizabeth-based Fred Footwear, Ronald Eboru, said his company is on the mission to explore opportunities in Southern Africa with the aim of exporting their products to several countries in the region.

"Our mission for going to Mozambique is two-fold. We want to gain knowledge and insight into the market in the country, and thereafter sit down and develop a strategy for converting the market knowledge into business," said Eboru.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Tekweni Foods, George Fletcher, said participating in the trade fair will provide his Durban based company with an opportunity to search for export opportunities in Mozambique and the neighbouring countries.

"We are optimistic that our products will attract the attention of businesspeople who will be visiting the exhibition. We are specifically targeting supermarkets, wholesalers, retailers and distribution agents so that we can negotiate long-term deals that can result in us exporting our products to Mozambique and other countries," said Fletcher.

Meanwhile, South African High Commissioner to Mozambique, Mandisi Mpahlwa, said the participation of South African companies in FACIM could not have come at a more opportune time as the country's economy is recovering from the challenges it experienced last year.

"The Mozambican economy is in the process of recovering from the challenges that it experienced last year. The government has not only committed to ensuring that the expected economic growth of 4.6% for 2017 is achieved, but it is also reaching out to the private sector and soliciting its active participation and support as an important partner in stimulating the country's economic growth," said the High Commissioner.

He added that in an attempt to woo business and gain its confidence, the Mozambican government has recently hosted two major conferences on infrastructure development and investment to engage business.

"The conferences, which outlined the country's infrastructure development projects and identified investment opportunities in various sectors, demonstrated the government's resolute determination to accelerate the growth of the Mozambican economy."

Mpahlwa said it was an opportune time for South African companies to seek investment opportunities and also contribute in strengthening the economic relations and growing trade between the two countries.

The High Commissioner said the timing of the companies' arrival was also perfect as it came hot on the heels of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between South Africa and Mozambique that took place on Friday.

President Jacob Zuma and his Mozambican counterpart, President Felipe Nyusi, attended a meeting where they emphasised the need for increased economic cooperation and invited businesspeople from both countries to take advantage of the opportunities that exist in SA and Mozambique to invest and expand the existing business.

"The participation of the South African companies in FACIM received a particular recognition during the BNC as one of the platforms that business communities in the two countries can use for engaging on possible cooperation and partnerships for increasing trade and investment between our countries," said Mpahlwa.

Trade relations

Mozambique is South Africa's third largest trade partner in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region after Botswana and Namibia. Trade between the two countries increased from R29 billion in 2012 to R43 billion in 2016. There are currently 300 South African companies operating in Mozambique.

The trade fair will run until 3 September.