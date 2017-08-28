South Africa: Two Serial Armed Robbers Given Long Jail Terms

press release

The High Court in Polokwane this week gave two serial armed robbers, aged 26 and 28, long jail terms.

Timothy Casper Mashalane Msimango (26) and Elvies Moragelang Skhosana (28) were both convicted and sentenced for business robbery, armed robberies, murder and attempted murder.

Msimango was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for:

Business robbery.

Armed robbery.

Murder.

Attempted murder.

Skhosana was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for two counts of armed robberies.

These Sentences emanate from a spate of serious and violent crimes which occurred as follows:

On 2012-12-05 at Tafelkop near Groblesdal in the evening at about 18:00, when the accused robbed the complainant at gun point and fled the scene with Airtime worth R2000, cash amount of R5 000 and Passports.

On the same day within thirty minutes, they robbed another victim along the road between Tafelkop and Botlopunya his cell phone valued R8 000 and cash amount of R5 000.00 and they fled the scene.

On the 2012-12-11 at about 17:58, the duo robbed another victim his licenced firearm at a tavern in the Tafelkop area.

On the 2012-12-09, they shot and killed Mr Maphothoman, aged 35. The deceased was found lying with gunshot wounds and was rushed to Groblersdal Hospital where he later died.

The Police investigations linked Msimango to the murder case meanwhile on the same day at about 03:00, the same Msimang shot and injured a 36-year-old man for no apparent reason and fled.

The Police Provincial Commissioner Lt. General Nneke Ledwaba has applauded the Motetema Team of Detectives who worked hard to ensure that these serial armed robbers are brought to book and ultimately given long jail terms.

This is a milestone achievement in the fight against serious and violent crimes in this Province especially where firearms are involved and we are determined to clean all our affected areas of any acts of criminality. We urge members of the Community to continue to support us by giving a quality and reliable information at all times, concluded General Ledwaba.