South Africa: Road Works Underway On R28

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has appealed to motorists using the R28 to exercise patience and caution due to the current rehabilitation project taking place along that route.

Located between Sebokeng and Westonaria, south west of Johannesburg, the R28 has degraded over the years as a result of increased road usage by heavy duty trucks, particularly from the mines and farms in the area.

The project scope includes significant road works along 29 kilometres, reinstating road markings and signage, replacing damaged signs and guardrails, clearing the road reserve and drainage structures and cutting overgrown grass.

"The single carriageway provides a bypass for road traffic from the south of Johannesburg to the N12 and the North West Province. It essentially supports the agricultural and mining sectors of the economy," said Gauteng MEC for Transport Ismail Vadi.

MEC Vadi has called on motorists to familiarize themselves with planned lane reductions or road closures during off-peak and peak times, plan their routes in advance to avoid delays and consider alternative routes.

He said the department is mindful of the traffic inconvenience caused to motorists and appeals for patience, courtesy and consideration during this period.

Motorists are also cautioned to exercise patience as the department is currently undertaking a number of road rehabilitation projects which are at various stages of construction.