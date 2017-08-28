28 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - Coalition Governments - Nigh Impossible, but May Be SA's Only Good Option

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

On Monday United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa is going to the High Court to try to stop the DA-led administration in Nelson Mandela Bay from removing the deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani. Last week DA mayor Athol Trollip was able to get a no-confidence motion through the council to remove Bobani from his position. On one level, this kind of incident typifies the problems of coalition governments, and illustrates their instability, and the problems they can create. But there are also lessons that can be learnt to avoid this sort of thing in the future. In a country where many people appear to believe we will be governed by a coalition after 2019, it's worth considering now what that coalition could look like, and how it would need to operate to be successful. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

There can be no doubt that Bobani and Trollip do not get on. Tensions have been building between them for months. When Trollip appointed a City Manager for the municipality, someone he wanted in the most important job in the council, Bobani laid charges of fraud against the candidate. Bobani has been a strong critic of Trollip, despite the fact that they are a...

South Africa

'Cannibals' Abandon Bail Application

The five men accused of cannibalism abandoned their bail application at the Estcourt Magistrate Court on Monday. Read more »

