Photo: allafrica.com

Top-left: Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe. Top-right: Presidents Robert Mugabe and Jacob Zuma Bottom-left: Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula. Bottom-right: Model Model Gabriella Engels.

Underfire First Lady Grace Mugabe says the country's youths must treat women with respect as rape cases continue to escalate in the country.

While this sounds like good advice coming from the wife of the country's president, however, it is her behaviour in the last few weeks that has set tongues wagging.

Grace set off a diplomatic tiff with neighbouring South Africa after she assaulted Gabriella Engels, a South African model, leaving her with serious injuries.

In her first interview after escaping prosecution following her granting of diplomatic immunity by South African authorities, Mugabe, told journalists while touring exhibition stands at the just ended Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare, that there was need to inculcate a culture of respect in the country's menfolk.

"You are not just respecting your mother alone, but other women as well. When you see a woman anywhere you should think about think about your mother, sister or wife," Mugabe, was quoted in state media.

"It (rape) is something you do not want to happen to your relative."

In July, Grace told a family gathering that her sons, Robert Junior and Chatunga were giving her sleepless nights due to their wayward behaviour.

The young men have reportedly taken to a wild partying lifestyle and are said to be abusing drugs.

"Nowadays there are spirits attacking our children. The spirit of drinking, drug abuse and doing other abnormal things way beyond their age," she said then.

There are reports that the Mugabe family is preparing to relocate their sons back to Zimbabwe from South Africa as their reckless behaviour continues to make headlines.