28 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President Admonishes Masvingo Leadership

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Psychomotor minister, Josiah Hungwe (file photo).
By George Maponga

President Mugabe has admonished the Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial leadership for causing acrimony among party members by claiming that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was poisoned at the Gwanda Youth Interface Rally held recently.

Speaking during the joint burial of national heroine Mbuya Maud Muzenda and hero Cde George Rutanhire at the Heroes Acre in Harare on Saturday, the President bemoaned the divisive actions that was weakening the party in the province.

VP Mnangagwa received medical attention in South Africa and is back in the country.

There were reports that divisions within the provincial leadership emerged during the funeral of Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa, where some senior Zanu-PF leaders in Masvingo, among them suspended provincial political commissar and Bikita South legislator Cde Jappy Jaboon were jeered by some youths.

President Mugabe urged party supporters to shun divisions to ensure the party retained its stronghold in Masvingo.

"Taiti Masvingo murikusupporter struggle yaive upon-upon, number one munyika," he said.

"Takanga tisina vanogedageda semazuva ano aya. Haisiriyo tradition yeMasvingo yatirikuona iyi. Zvavazvimwewoizvi.

"Kunonzi ikoko vanoona varoyi. Hameno kuti varoyi vacho vanoonekwa varipi. Ndaive naVaHungwe musiuno, ndichibvunza kuti nhai VaHungwe, kohamugadziridze izvi zvatirikuona izvi?

"Kwakungonzi vanhu vese, even up to the President, muroyi. Ah . . .ah . . .ah! Kwatabva kweseuku? Kovangani vandauraya? Zvinobva kuMidlands here zvichienda kuMasvingo? Hatina zvevaroyi muparty. Tine vanotsaudzira gwara, hongu, asi varoyi kwete."

The President added: "Saka kana muine huroyi or hun'anga hwekuona varoyi, ah, hazvimo muparty izvozvo.

"Saka tinoti down with your witchcraft. Kwatakabva tangatisina izvozvo."

Zimbabwe

Respect Women, Grace Mugabe Urges Youths

First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe last Friday reiterated the need to inculcate a culture of respect for women among the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.