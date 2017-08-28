Zimbabwe: Bomber to Fight in Manchester

World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight champion Elvis "The Bomber" Moyo will fight British boxer Adam Machaj in a non-title fight later this year. The Bulawayo Bomber, as Moyo is affectionately known, secured the bout after reclaiming the vacant continental title by knocking out Kenya's Bernard Adie at the Harare International Conference Centre on Friday night.

The 33-year-old Moyo outsmarted the 44-year-old Kenyan in the main event of the Harare Geddon, which featured nine bouts put together by Kalakoda Promotion and Kwese Sport. Moyo, who took a four-year sabbatical from boxing, unleashed powerful body shots from round one and knocked out Adie in the fourth round.

"I'm happy and grateful to the people of Zimbabwe for supporting me and it felt good winning the title in front of my home supporters. Right now I'm getting ready for my November 10 fight against Adam Machaj in Manchester, UK. I have to shed off about 3kg because at 118kg I was slow. If I can go to the UK between 112kg and 114kg, I will be faster and able to land powerful punches. I had a slow start against Adie and I can't afford to do so against Machaj," said Moyo.

According to boxrec.com, Machaj has nine career wins from 11 bouts. His two defeats were against Kamil Sokolowski on Septemer 6, 2014, and Dominic Akinlade on October 15, 2016.

Machaj last fought on May 19 when he knocked out Tom Dallas.

Moyo said he is not scared of his November opponent and believes victory against Machaj would open more opportunities for him.

"From what I heard, they are trying to set Machaj for an international bill and this is an opportunity for me to prove to the world that I'm a good boxer. I'll beat him up and leave his handlers shocked," said Moyo.