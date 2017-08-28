Kenya: 4 Die in Road Crash At Sondu

Four people died on Monday and several others injured when a passenger van they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged in a ditch at Sondu, on the border of Kisumu and Kisii counties.

The matatu, belonging to Best Line Sacco, was travelling from Nyakach township to Kisumu when the driver failed to negotiate a tight bend and lost control on the narrow Ahero-Kisii highway.

PASSENGERS

The vehicle plunged into a roadside gulley at about 8.40am, the police said.

Nyanza Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Andrew Naibei said he could not tell the number of those injured, or even the number of people on board at the time of the crash.

"By the time my officers reached the scene, the injured were not there, my officers are checking with the nearest hospitals to find out where they have been taken and their situation," he police boss said.

The FFour bodies were moved to Nyakach Sub County Hospital Mortuary

When the Nation team arrived on the scene, rescue workers were pulling away the wreckage of the matatu.

The vehicle had huge dents, a damaged front and flat front tyres.

Traffic police officers were on the scene but the injured and the dead had already been removed.