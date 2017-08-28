28 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 4 Die in Road Crash At Sondu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rushdie Oudia

Four people died on Monday and several others injured when a passenger van they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged in a ditch at Sondu, on the border of Kisumu and Kisii counties.

The matatu, belonging to Best Line Sacco, was travelling from Nyakach township to Kisumu when the driver failed to negotiate a tight bend and lost control on the narrow Ahero-Kisii highway.

PASSENGERS

The vehicle plunged into a roadside gulley at about 8.40am, the police said.

Nyanza Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Andrew Naibei said he could not tell the number of those injured, or even the number of people on board at the time of the crash.

"By the time my officers reached the scene, the injured were not there, my officers are checking with the nearest hospitals to find out where they have been taken and their situation," he police boss said.

The FFour bodies were moved to Nyakach Sub County Hospital Mortuary

When the Nation team arrived on the scene, rescue workers were pulling away the wreckage of the matatu.

The vehicle had huge dents, a damaged front and flat front tyres.

Traffic police officers were on the scene but the injured and the dead had already been removed.

Kenya

Supreme Court Grants Super Alliance Access to Electoral Data

The Supreme Court has granted the National Super Alliance (Nasa) restricted access to select IEBC data and equipment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.