Uganda Fall Two Medals Short of Dethroning Kenya

Gulu — Hosts Uganda came within a whisker of winning a first overall title at the 16th Brookside East Africa Secondary School games that climaxed on Saturday.

In the end, however, Kenya maintained their superiority, holding on their crown with final day triumphs in hockey (girls and boys), soccer (girls) and volleyball (girls).

Those titles gave 11 titles across 13 sports disciplines.

Uganda did match their tally of 28 medals but collected nine Golds at the opening ceremony at Pece Stadium.

State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo would have been handing out a few more had Buddo SSS not choked to lose the boys' basketball title.

Buddo lost 71-70 to Rwanda's APE Rugunga in a gripping game at Kaunda grounds, missing a free throw that would have sent the contest into overtime with two seconds to play.

Similar margins gave Kenya the girls' soccer crown when Wiyeta beat Kawempe Muslim 6-5 in a post-match shootout after regulation was tied at 1-all.

Consolation for Buddo came in the girls' basketball team beating St Mary's Secondary Kitende 66-55 to become the first Ugandan school to win the regional title since 2004.

That final, like boys' soccer, had guaranteed Gold for Uganda on the final day. Kitende won tehri 12th boys' soccer title, beating Jinja SSS 1-0 after extra time.

Kitende's Ashraf Bamuturaki scored from the spot after the referee awarded a phantom penalty against a 10-man Jinja SSS.

FEASSSA GAMES: OVERALL MEDAL STANDINGS

Gold Silver Bronze Total

Kenya 11 7 10 28

Uganda 09 12 07 28

Rwanda 03 03 03 09

Burundi 00 01 00 01

S. Sudan 00 00 02 02

Tanzania 00 00 01 01