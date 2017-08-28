Mighty Be Forward Wanderers returned to the top of the TNM Super League after beating Mzuni FC by a goal to nil on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Coming from a Carlsberg Cup semi final victory against Moyale Barracks on Saturday at the same venue, the Nomads were looking to end their misery record of losing to the Green Intellectuals in the past two seasons both in Blantyre and Mzuzu.

Bongani Kaipa, Ernest Tambe, Jaffali Chande and Esau Kanyenda were seen in the starting line up for the Nomads having missed that opportunity of starting in the crucial semi final the previous day.

Just six minutes into the game, a decent low cross from Mike Kaziputa found Esau Kanyenda in the box who responded with a low fierce diving header but goalkeeper Happy Msowoya was well alert to save the students from going down so early in the game.

The two sides were seen to be composed and purposeful as they attacked each other to force a needed goal.

Goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa's turn to timely save Wanderers came in the 34th minute when Pililani Mdhululi raced dangerously with the ball on the right flank before squeezing a sharp cutting cross into the box and Chipuwa had to defy the law of gravity to stretch and parry the ball away before Hudson Milanzi could finish it. The parried ball found Zeliat Nkhoma instead, and his powerful shot was first fumbled by Chipuwa before finally pocketing it into his chest.

Three minutes before recess, the Nomads began a brilliant exchange of passes from the middle of the park and a final through ball was easy for the slippery Jaffali Chande to kick it past goalkeeper Happy Msowoya. 1 nil to the nomads.

In the second half, the students came with more venom in order to force an equalizer but Wanderers defence marshaled by veteran Harry Nyirenda was too solid for the Green Intellectuals.

Jaffali Chande, again managed to put the ball into the back of Mzuni's net 7 minutes before the final whistle but youthful referee Newton Nyirenda had to blow his whistle to rule the goal out when he spotted a raised off side flag from his assistant Perry Kumwenda on the far side of the field.

After 90 minutes, it was Mzuni FC 0 and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 1.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Head Coach for Mzuni, Alex Ngwira, said his team had problems upfront and in goalkeeping.

"You have seen that we played very well but we were failing to get a goal. In my view, all is not lost. If we can work in sharpening our striking force and goalkeeping, I am hopeful that in the second round you will see a well performing Mzuni side," explained Ngwira.

His opposite number, Yassin "Teach" Osman, said it was a good feeling to win against Mzuni and the win had lessened pressure on his charges as they now focus on meeting Silver Strikers in their final match in the first round.

"The pressure is on Silver because they haven't lost any league game this season but this win is important for us and it gives us confidence to face Silver because there is self belief in my players. A win or even a draw against them will still allow us to finish the first round at the top," added Osman.