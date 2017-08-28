Namibia: Charged Tax Official Loses Modest Investment

A Walvis Bay tax official accused of having been at the centre of a fraud scheme that cost the Ministry of Finance millions of dollars has now lost only a modest investment to an attempt by the prosecutor general to seize ill-gotten assets from her.

While senior taxation officer Jeanette Garoes is alleged to have pocketed payments totalling N$885 000 from some people who received fraudulent tax refunds from the Ministry of Finance, an investment of about N$20 000 is the only asset of Garoes (42) that prosecutor general Martha Imalwa has managed to seize and have declared forfeited to the state so far.

An order to have Garoes' investment in a unit trust account with Sanlam Namibia forfeited to the state was given by judge Boas Usiku in the Windhoek High Court last Friday. The unit trust account had a balance of N$19 388 shortly before the PG obtained a property preservation order that in effect froze the account in the Windhoek High Court on 24 March.

With the preservation order in place, Imalwa proceeded to apply for a forfeiture order regarding the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, without opposition from Garoes.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court, Imalwa alleged that the money in Garoes' unit trust account was the proceeds of unlawful activities, namely fraud or theft, corruption, and money laundering.

Imalwa recounted that an investigation was launched by the finance ministry after it received information about an alleged scam involving forged pay-as-you-earn tax certificates that resulted in tax refunds having been paid out illegally to people who were not entitled to receive such refunds.

In the course of the investigation, several suspicious refunds to taxpayers that were processed at the Walvis Bay office of the Inland Revenue Department were discovered. Garoes was employed at that office as a senior taxation officer.

It was also discovered that Garoes had reassessed taxpayers' tax liabilities and in the process had refunds paid out to them, Imalwa stated. The refund payments were allegedly followed by substantial payments that the taxpayers made to Garoes - mostly in cash.

One person received refunds totalling about N$146 422 from the finance ministry in August and October last year, Imalwa recounted.

On both occasions when refunds were paid into the person's bank account, she was contacted by Garoes, who told her the money belonged to her, and asked her to have N$20 000 transferred to an account that she said was hers, Imalwa stated.

Garoes received payments totalling N$40 000 from that taxpayer, Imalwa said.

Another taxpayer received refunds amounting to N$726 754 from November 2014 to October 2016, the PG also recounted. That taxpayer allegedly paid N$354 000 to Garoes over the same period.

Imalwa further alleged that Garoes received a total of N$445 000 from a taxpayer who had received refunds totalling N$650 577 from July 2012 to December 2015, and that a taxpayer who had been paid refunds amounting to about N$123 300 from May 2013 to May 2014 also paid N$46 000 to her.

The investigations further revealed that a sister of Garoes employed at a fishing company at Walvis Bay, Jacquiline Imbili, received payments of N$612 396 from the Ministry of Finance from January 2014 to December last year, Imalwa stated.

Garoes was paid N$885 000 by four of the people who had received supposed tax refunds from the ministry, the PG said. About N$2,4 million had been paid out to those four people, Garoes' sister and the husband of a friend of Garoes, Imalwa also recounted.

Garoes, Imbili, and 17 other people have been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with the alleged scam. They have to make their next appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on 7 November.