Some youths are struggling to identify who they are, hence cannot really differentiate between what is right and wrong.

These were the words of First Lady Monica Geingos during the launch of the 'Be Free' campaign in the Oshana region at Ongwediva on yesterday.

"When you lack a strong sense of who you are, you are susceptible to being manipulated into anything," she warned.

She explained the different standards that apply to boys and girls in society today, and asked why it was not "cool" for a girl to engage in sexual activity with multiple boys, but "cool" for a boy to have multiple sexual partners.

Geingos emphasised the importance of knowing one's identity, and respecting where they are from and how they were raised.

She also urged parents to teach their children to be confident and to identify what was acceptable and what was not to avoid peer pressure and a lack of self-confidence.

"While you are learning and figuring out your identity and where you come from, also never think your culture is superior to others."

She also insisted that parents nurture their children from a young age so as to create a bond with them, and to guide them through life.

"The issue of parental supervision is very important because how one was raised and brought up says a lot about them," Geingos said.

The First Lady also cautioned the youth to be careful of how they use social media.

"One must always portray who you are, and how you want people to look at you," she advised.

The First Lady's speech was preceded by a debate about who was more affected by teenage pregnancy, followed by a panel discussion on general life skills affecting the youth.

'Be Free' is an initiative of the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV-AIDS (UNAIDS) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in an effort to educate young minds.

