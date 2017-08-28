25 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Gets Message From Cabo Verde Counterpart

Luanda — A message from President of Cabo Verde Jorge Carlos Fonseca to his Angolan counterpart, José Eduardo dos Santos, was delivered Friday to Foreign minister, Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti.

This was during an audience the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister granted to the former president of Cabo Verde, Pedro Pires.

At end of the meeting, the Cabo Verde official did not reveal the content of the letter.

I came to deliver a message. We can't talk much any more, said Cabo Verde envoy, who stressed the two countries' intention to consolidate relations.

Pedro Pires was received in audience by minister Georges Chikoti at Foreign Ministry headquarters in Luanda.

