27 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Team Rwanda Line Up 4 Races Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda cycling national team 'Team Rwanda' will compete in four international Cycling races as they prepare for the 2017 Tour du Rwanda which is slated for 12-19 November 2017.

The four races include the International Road World Championships which will be held in Bergen in Norway from September, 17-24, they will also compete in the Tour Meles Zenawi for Green Development from August 28 to September 2.

Others races are Tour de la Reconciliation in Ivory Coast that is slated on September, 10-16 and Grand Prix Cycliste Chantal Biya which will be held in Cameroun on October, 11-15.

Aimable Bayingana, President of Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) believes that such elite international races will give Rwandan riders the necessary sharpness and experience ahead of the country's biggest cycling race.

"These four races will help our riders get experience and also gauge their ability to win the Tour du Rwanda. We will send different teams to the competitions so that all of them gain from that," Bayingana said.

Meanwhile the 9th edition of the Tour du Rwanda will see the peloton tackling a challenging 819 kilometer course that combines climbs and stunning scenery of Rwanda's most terrain from 12-19 November 2017.

Tour du Rwanda will also be upgraded by the International Cycling Union (UCI) to 2.1 from 2.2 in 2019. This will make it the second biggest road race on the continent after the Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

For a road race to be considered a 2.1 race category, it has to attract a certain number of UCI World Tour Teams and UCI Professional Continental teams as well as national teams and increasing the prize money too.

Prologue and seven stages:

Prologue: Sunday, Nov 12 - Kigali

Stage 1: Monday, Nov 13 - Kigali-Huye

Stage 2: Tuesday, Nov 14 - Nyanza- Rubavu

Stage 3: Wednesday, Nov 15 - Rubavu- Musanze

Stage 4: Thursday, Nov 16 - Musanze- Nyamata

Stage 5: Friday, Nov 17 - Nyamata- Rwamagana

Stage 6: Saturday, Nov 18 - Kayonza to Kigali

Stage 7: Sunday, Nov19 - Kigali

Rwanda

Four Cooperative Officials Arrested Over Embezzlement

At least four heads of KOADU Dukundumurimo, a cooperative that runs abattoirs in Gisenyi town of Rubavu District have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.