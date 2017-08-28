27 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: University of Rwanda Deputy VC Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

Prudence Rubingisa, the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at the University of Rwanda, is under arrest.

This was announced Saturday by Faustin Nkusi, spokesperson for National Public Prosecution Authority.

"He is being held at Kimihurura police station. We are investigating him on the charge of awarding undue advantage during the execution of a tender," said Nkusi.

"We shall give you more details after compiling the information we shall gather during investigations".

Nkusi said police have five days before handing him back to prosecution which will produce him before court, should they conclude he has a case to answer.

According to article 325 of the Penal Code, misuse of public funds attracts between seven and 10 years and fines ranging between two and five times the misused amount.

According to reliable sources, Rubingisa's arrest could be linked to an investigation into a construction project at the Nyagatare campus of the University of Rwanda.

"He was arrested together with Felicien Munyaneza, the Managing Director of Exert Engineering Group, which had the tender to undertake the construction works," the source said.

It added that Rubingisa, at different times, authorised payments to the contractor, all totalling to about Rwf1bn, despite there being no works on the ground to justify the payment.

The police spokesperson could not be reached by press time to corroborate the information.

Formerly called Umutara Polytecnic University, Nyagatare Campus became part of the University of Rwanda after a merger of seven public institutions of higher learning four years ago.

Rwanda

Four Cooperative Officials Arrested Over Embezzlement

At least four heads of KOADU Dukundumurimo, a cooperative that runs abattoirs in Gisenyi town of Rubavu District have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.