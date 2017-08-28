Photo: AEP

Ruling party supporters (file photo).

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials on Sunday attacked president of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Enoch Chihana who is also the son of the founder of the party, Thom Chakufwa Chihana, saying he is not the real son of the soil in the northern region.

DPP regional governor for the north Kenneth Sanga said this during the political rally at Uliwa primary school, in Karonga district.

According to Sanga, Chihana is from the central region, Kasungu, hence his mission to persuade the northerners to support the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president in the coming 2019 tripartite elections.

"May be you don't know where Enoch Chihana is from, he is from Kasungu not Rumphi as he claims. He is here to deceive people from the north to vote for MCP, a party which mistreated our ancestors," said Sanga.

He said Chihana previously contested for parliamentary seat in his home district Kasungu under the banner of United Democratic Front (UDF) but did not succeed.

Other people who know Enoch at the rally, disclosed that he was his real mother is from Kasungu.

During the rally former Aford law maker Green Lulilo Mwamondwe who is also the founder the party said northerners should not be deceived with revamp movement of Aford.

According to Mwamondwe the main agenda of Aford was to end one party system of government and not to rule the country.

"I was the one who took part in strengthening Aford and if some of you don't know its history, the party's main agenda was to deal with one party system of government of which we accomplished," said Mwamondwe.

Adding "if some new blood claim you should support them during 2019 general elections just rubbish them. Such individuals are power hungry, not to help us."

But Aford lawmaker in Karonga Central Frank Mwenifumbo trashed DPP, saying they are making such remarks because they are afraid of Aford which has been rejuvenated.

"I really salute the work that Mwamondwe did to Aford but to tell people that the party's aim was to deal with one party system of government is a total lie," said Mwenifumbo in a telephone interview.

According to Mwenifumbo, Aford is the only party that will bailout problems faced by northerners as well as Malawi as a whole and its main agenda of advancing democracy and good governance remains the same.

Effort to talk to Chihana proved futile as his mobile phone was out of reached.