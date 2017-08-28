Namibia: Opportunities Arise Amidst Junk

Windhoek Entrepreneur Base (WEB) opened its doors in collaboration with Afra Chase, renowned entrepreneur and financial consultant, at its new office through a networking session entitled "Lessons Learnt."

Audrey Akwenye, co-founder of WEB alongside Mariane Akwenye and Counney Kemp, briefed the over 20 selected guests in attendance to learn how to grab opportunities during economic challenges.

"We have taken note of the various challenges that entrepreneurs have been facing during this time, and decided to create a cost-effective workspace where entrepreneurs can continue to share ideas, connect with other innovators, and learn the necessary skills to succeed in their business.

"A few entrepreneurs have lost hope in terms of continuing their businesses and closed doors to recover. Therefore, we have added a mentorship programme to re-spark that drive to succeed while we weather the storm. I am pleased to announce that our next session will be hosted by Andrew Hansen from Simonis Storm Securities to guide participants on structuring their company for future investments," she added.

At the dual occasion of WEB's premier, Afra Chase admitted to the economy having an effect on her business, but in a positive way. She shared her insights from personal experience.

"I consult many customers who have been able to discuss their financial household issues more openly, and seek advice. This is a great sign, which indicates that Namibians have acknowledged the change in their lifestyles, and the willingness to readjust their spending more cautiously. I took the liberty to utilise WEB's platform to support new businesses in tough times. I could have selected an established venue, but instead have cautiously made the decision to aid those serving a great purpose as a ripple-effect.

"As an entrepreneur, it reminds me of the establishment of my company in 2007. There have always been challenges along the way, which allowed room for diversity and repositioning. My advice today has not come at a better time, which forces Namibians to appreciate financial advice and recognise the importance of saving and investment. I still face the inability to maintain, and this is a concept that is an ongoing effort alongside focus."

During her presentation, she gave a great example of the Sign Shop, which has managed to maintain, despite the foggy climate Namibia has been facing.

Beverly Jandrell-Uren, COO of the Sign Shop, alluded to partnerships being key in such difficult moments. "Even though many corporates have been placed in a very difficult position by retrenching staff, we have appreciated the opportunity given to collaborate more than what we would have, if it was not for this economic recession. We have been able to retain all of our staff, and also realigned them into new positions which have unearth new talent which staff never knew they possessed," she said happily.

At the end of the networking session, the Sign Shop sponsored WEB with free outdoor advertising for a period of three months.

In attendance, entrepreneur Paulo Coehlo applauded WEB for creating such a platform that is cost-effective.

"Running my own company in the digital space, I have had to make slight changes, one of them being the costs of my workspace. With the affordable amount of as little as N$1 800 per month rental fee at WEB, this is surely an investment that will save me an extra N$1 000 that I have been paying elsewhere."

During the one-on-one session with the co-founders of WEB, Mariane Akwenye (first black female pilot in Namibia) demonstrated the importance of planning.

"Many are amazed that I have still managed to run my SPA, Training Academy and

Barber Shop concurrently. This is not the time to become more fearful of the environment, but to embrace this and think differently and creatively. Therefore, WEB is one of the many platforms that allows me to help the next generation. In life, I have been helped by wonderful mentors, and now I can do the same," she said with a smile.

Mentorship has also greatly made room for Conney Kemp, co-founder of WEB, to learn constantly. "I am a final-year psychology student at the University of Namibia, and have realised that studying full-time does not pay bills. This new project has allowed me to design my own future, and align it with my goal of achieving my qualifications," she noted.