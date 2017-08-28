Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are through to the finals of 2017 Carlsberg Cup after eliminating Moyale Barracks 3-2 on post match penalties in a game that was played before a mammoth crowd at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

In the first half the two sides were so cautious not to concede a goal. As a result, no team could weave meaningful passes right into the final attacking third in a quest to force a vital goal.

A cross from the left by Mike Kaziputa in the 10th minute floated dangerously into Moyale Barracks' 18 metre box but goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga was well alert to pluck the ball in the air to deny Peter Wadabwa a chance to nod the ball into his net.

Moyale's Captain Boyboy Chima who was playing as a sweeper as opposed to his usual central midfield position was outstanding throughout the first half in keeping Wanderers' twin strikers Precious Msosa and Peter Wadabwa at bay.

Isaac Kaliyati's low right cross in the 45th minute was another menace for the soldiers but after a terrible miss by one defender, Mphatso Mhone managed to clear the ball away.

Five minutes into the second half, a brilliant exchange of passes by Wanderers players allowed their Captain Joseph Kamwendo to unleash a thunderous shot from outside the 18 metre box but goalkeeper Juma Chikwengwa blocked it with his left foot and Kaziputa's follow up shot was easily pocketed into the chest by Chikwenga.

In the 63rd minute, Wandereres coach Yassin Osman replaced Precious Msosa for Khumbo Ng'ambi while his opposite number Charles Kamanga pulled out Smith Kadawasi four minutes later.

In the 70th minute, Moyale Barracks won a free kick inside their opponents' half on the left. Robert Simkonda's kick found Victor Gondwe in the box but his header was off target.

Charles Chilembo had to come in for Lesman Singini on Moyale side in the 77th minute while Jabulani Linje replaced Mike Kaziputa three minutes later on Wanderers side.

The climax of the game was in the 82nd minute when Joseph Kamwendo's penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga. Referee Harrison Chiunda gave the nomads a penalty when a defender for Moyale Barracks handled the ball in the 18 metre box.

90 minutes plus added time remained elusive and dreaded penalties had to separate the two sides.

Charles Chilembo for Moyale Barracks was the first to take a penalty which goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa brilliantly saved. Clifford Fukizi scored but Chipuwa went on save Deus Mkutu's penalty kick. Mphatso Mhone completely missed but Khuda Muyaba scored for Moyale Barracks.

For Wanderers, Joseph Kamwendo, who came first, scored but Juma Chikwenga managed to save Stanley Sanudi's kick. Ted Sumani kicked the ball over the cross bar but Khumbo Ng'ambi and Peter Wadabwa converted their spot kicks.

In the end it was Mighty Be Forward winning by three goals to two on post match penalties.

Speaking after the match, Moyale Barracks coach Charles Kamanga accepted defeat and congratulated Wanderers for winning the match. He also praised his charges for putting up a gallant fight.

From the Wanderers camp, Team Manager Steve Madeira accepted that his boys never played their usual game which he said was partly because of the bad shape of the pitch at Mzuzu Stadium. He was however quick to point out that what mattered most was to sail through to the finals.

Wanderers will meet winner of the game between Red Lions and Nyasa Big Bullets in the finals on 9th September, 2017.