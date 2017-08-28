Excitement and hope has gripped the soccer fraternity in the capital city, Lilongwe as all roads leads to the magnificent Bingu National Stadium Sunday afternoon's Carlsberg Cup semi-final between Nyasa Big Bullets and Red Lions.

The first semi was played in Mzuzu when cup specialists, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers prevailed through post match penalties. They beat the Kanang'ina boys Moyale 3-2 on penalties.

However will the second semi final also produce penalties to separate the two.

History has it that the two two teams once met in the then Chibuku Cup semi final in 1987 when the two were separated on penalties.

This time around Red Lions Keeper Hassan Mankhokwe made name for himself when he saved two penalties but Bullets Keeper George Amunamtape Ways made penalty saves as easy as abc when he managed three of them.

90 minutes will tell who will carry the day to face the defending Champions Wanderers in the finals.

"It has been a long time since we won a cup. This is our time," said Lions coach Mike Kumanga.

However, soccer fans should expected a very entertaining encounter owing to that Bullets beat Lions at home 1-0 in the TNM Super League and the Zomba based soldiers will come out flat out to revenge.

Bullets also had a sweet victory over Red Lions in 1986 when the two teams met in the final of Kamuzu Cup at Kamuzu Stadium.

Bullets won 2-0 and striker John Phiri all the scores.

Will Sunday afternoon be different story or history is going to repeat itself.

All eyes are now set for the showdown at Bingu National Stadium Sunday afternoon in Area 48.