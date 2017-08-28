Malawi: Dowa Chiefs Take to Task DC Over Failed Projects

Chiefs from Dowa took to task Dowa District Commissioner, Fannie Msimuko over the council secretariat's failure to implement some development projects which were passed and approved in the 2015/16 Development Budget.

The chiefs, 10 Group village heads and 14 village heads wanted the DC to explain to them the progress of the priority projects which were lined up to benefit from the 2015/16 Development Budget such as the construction of a multi-million kwacha Dowa stadium, Dowa boma- Chezi road construction and a Bus depot at the boma.

In her response, DC Fannie Msimuko told the chiefs that they should go back to their councilors and Traditional Authorities in their areas, saying the issue concerning the claimed development projects was already discussed in the council's meetings.

The council's chair, councilor Precious Chaguza Kambuzi, apologized to the chiefs for poor communication by the council members over development projects of the district as evidenced by the chiefs coming to the council to enquire about the projects.

Chaguza assured the chiefs that him and fellow councilors would critically discuss the issues raised and come back with possible answers as soon as possible, admitting that poor communication between the council members and the communities is a bigger problem in the district.

In one of the previous full council meetings, Dowa DC Fannie Msimuko had accused the council members of failing to disseminate information to the general public in the district about what projects the council is deliberating on are being implemented in the district.

Msimuko lamented that as a result of the gap in information, the community is pointing fingers at her and the secretariat for everything, saying a day cannot go without receiving a letter or people enquiring about the projects in the district.

Former Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry in the UDF led government, Tarcizio Yetala, faulted the communities for failing to take to task their councilors and chiefs over development projects of the district and instead waging a war with council for no reasons.

Yetala noted with disappointment that substandard infrastructures are being built in the district with councilors and chiefs looking at them without even ordering a stop a development he said is worrisome.

The Dowa District Council has from the year 2016 been receiving various petitions, the recent being the closure of the DC's office by the council's junior staff.

