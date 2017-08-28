27 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's 'Shasha' Beats Zimbabwe Boxer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rahim Kamwana - Mana

Light Welterweight Champion, Wilson Masamba, who represented Malawi along with two other boxers in an international boxing showdown in Zimbabwe carried the day on Friday against Lawrence Moyo in an 8 round bout.

The fight which took place in the capital Harare at Rainbow Towers Conference Centre saw the Malawian dominating in all rounds of the fight with all judges giving Masamba maximum points.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday from Zimbabwe, Masamba said the fight was very good to him as he won in all rounds.

"My opponent was a very good boxer but I tried hard so that I should not let down the flag of my country. As you know, I have been in camp preparing for this fight for two months and I gained fitness that's why I have won. I am also thankful to all my friends who were at the blue corner helping me to win this fight," said Masamba.

Masamba assured Malawians that they should expect more from him adding that boxing has changed in Malawi with boxers being exposed internationally.

In another fight, Malawian boxer Mussa Ajibu was beaten by Illunga Makabu jr. from Democratic Republic of Congo in an 8 round Cruiser Weight bout. Mussa was beaten in round number four of the game.

The event was organized by Friday Fight Night Pan African boxing series, a dynamic collaboration between Kalakoda Promotions and Kwesé Sport.

