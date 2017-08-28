27 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Militiamen Surround South Darfur Camp, Shoot Student

Nierteti — A university student was shot at Nierteti's Northern Camp in Central Darfur on Thursday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a camp elder reported that militiamen began firing into the air over the Northern Nierteti Camp for the displaced on Thursday evening.

"Abdelwahab Hasan Hamid was seriously hit by bullets, and had to be taken to Nyala for treatment," he said.

The elder said that a large group of militants in vehicles and on motorcycles and horses began gathering north and west of the Nierteti Northern Camp since Sunday, after one of their colleagues went missing in the area.

They threatened to burn the Nierteti market and the camp if the missing man would not be returned.

"The growing number of militants near the camp prevented the displaced from leaving the camp to tend their farms, especially in the areas of Kibe and Khor Ramla," the camp elder added.

