27 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Displaced Commemorate 2008 'Kalma Camp Massacre'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — On Friday, thousands of displaced people commemorated the ninth anniversary of the 'Kalma camp massacre'.

In August 2008, a group of militiamen and members of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police (Abu Tira) raided Kalma camp for the displaced near Nyala, capital of South Darfur. Reportedly 36 people were killed and 126 others were wounded.

Yagoub Furi, coordinator-general of the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association, told Radio Dabanga that the commemoration began on Friday morning with a march.

"Thousands of camp residents gathered at the main square of the camp. After they marched to the graves of the martyrs, where they prayed for their souls and called for retribution, the leaders of the association handed a memorandum demanding the prosecution of the people responsible for the massacre," he recounted.

"In the memo, we expressed our full support for the efforts of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, and pledged to provide the necessary material and legal support to bring the Sudanese authorities accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide to justice.

"We also demanded the implementation of Security Council resolutions concerning Darfur," he said.

Furi added that in the afternoon a discussion meeting was organised at the main square. "Most of the camp elders demanded justice for the victims of the massacre."

The displaced also appealed to Unamid and aid organisations to provide intravenous solutions and medicines for the cholera patients in the camp. They described the government's silence on the cholera epidemic in the camps as a new genocide.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.