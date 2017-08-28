27 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Government Encourages Cultural Heritage Formation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliko Munde

Nkhata Bay — Government has encouraged ethnics in the country to establish cultural heritages saying they are avenues for unity and development of the country.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe made the remarks Saturday at Chintheche Airfield during the launch of Nkhata Bay Tonga Heritage.

"Heritages enhance unity among people and are a tool for developing the country.

"As government, we want Tonga heritage to be sustained so that the culture of Nkhata Bay is preserved," he said.

Nkhata Bay Tonga Heritage Local Organizing Committee Chairperson Rev Mezuwa Banda said the heritage wants to restore the Tonga culture that has been diluted with foreign culture.

"We have lost our Tonga culture and we want to restore it.

"We want to preserve Tonga language which was dying. Women have forgotten our [Tonga] way of dressing by wearing pair of trousers and we want to restore that," Rev Banda said.

Senior Chief Mkumbira, who spoke on behalf of all chiefs in the district, hailed the launch saying it will unite the seemingly divided Tongas.

The Tongas are believed to have migrated from Egypt.

The launch was spiced by Tonga foods like nsima ya vigawu (nsima from cassava flour), roasted cassava, groundnuts and roasted green banana.

On traditional dances, the Tongas showcased their traditional dances such as honala, malipenga, and chilimika.

Malawi

Locals Refuse to Relocate From Disaster Areas

Residents in areas that were declared disaster prone last year are refusing to relocate to where Mzuzu City Council… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.