Malawi: Government Encourages Cultural Heritage Formation

Nkhata Bay — Government has encouraged ethnics in the country to establish cultural heritages saying they are avenues for unity and development of the country.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe made the remarks Saturday at Chintheche Airfield during the launch of Nkhata Bay Tonga Heritage.

"Heritages enhance unity among people and are a tool for developing the country.

"As government, we want Tonga heritage to be sustained so that the culture of Nkhata Bay is preserved," he said.

Nkhata Bay Tonga Heritage Local Organizing Committee Chairperson Rev Mezuwa Banda said the heritage wants to restore the Tonga culture that has been diluted with foreign culture.

"We have lost our Tonga culture and we want to restore it.

"We want to preserve Tonga language which was dying. Women have forgotten our [Tonga] way of dressing by wearing pair of trousers and we want to restore that," Rev Banda said.

Senior Chief Mkumbira, who spoke on behalf of all chiefs in the district, hailed the launch saying it will unite the seemingly divided Tongas.

The Tongas are believed to have migrated from Egypt.

The launch was spiced by Tonga foods like nsima ya vigawu (nsima from cassava flour), roasted cassava, groundnuts and roasted green banana.

On traditional dances, the Tongas showcased their traditional dances such as honala, malipenga, and chilimika.