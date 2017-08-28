Lilongwe — Mpico Marketing Manager Ellen Nyasulu speaking to the media on Friday - Pic by Govati Nyirenda

K25 million Top 8 Mpico Gateway netball tournament finals is slated for September 1 to 2, 2017 at Gateway Shopping Mall netball court in Lilongwe.

The Top eight teams have been drawn from the district competitions in the centre region where top netball teams made it to the final stage.

The teams are Blue Eagles Mafco Soldiers, Boma Stars, Kasungu Municipality, Lionesses, Civo Nets, Green Sisters and Dowa Police.

Central Region Netball Committee was entrusted to oversee the running of the district tournaments and managed to identify winners that will battle it out for netball glory next weekend.

The committees General Secretary, John Muhajiri briefed reporters on progress made in Lilongwe Friday as they are preparing to host the final tournament that was launched early in the year in Ntcheu.

He said teams have been grouped into two pools at the final and are in pool A and B.

Muhajiri said pool A has Blue Eagles, Mafco Soldiers, Boma Stars and Kasungu Municipality while pool B has Civo Nets, Green Sisters and Dowa Police.

The General Secretary pointed out that the tournament would throw off on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 9 am and the teams would battle it out for qualification of the semi final berths.

"Two teams would emerge from each pool and would battle it out in the semi final for a place in the finals on Friday. Come Saturday, they will play in the semi and final in order to have the winner," he outlined.

Muhajiri said before the Saturday games throw off, they would parade from Lilongwe Community Centre ground to Gateway Shopping Mall and all participating teams would be involved in the activities.

The Secretary said the draw for the group stage games were done with involvement of the representatives of all participating team s and no one could complain of being sidelined at the moment.

The winning team will cash home K2 million, second placed will pocket K1.5 million, third placed will bank K1 million, fourth placed will grab K9000,00, fifth place walk away with K800,00, sixth placed will take K700,000 and eighth placed curt away K500,000.

The other prize monies were given at district level and some were used for general running of the tournament.

Media awards for the tournament are up for grabs featuring electronic, print, online and television.