Malawi: Minister Chazama Hails Comsip

Lilongwe — Ceceilia Chazama interacts with exhibitors - Pic by Gladys Kamakanda

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Cecilia Chazama has applauded Savings Investment Promotion (COMSIP) for continued support to the local population in shaping and improving their lives.

She was speaking in Dedza Thursday where COMSIP cooperative union limited, an initiative which was designed to improve the social economic wellbeing of the local population had organised an entrepreneurship fair.

Chazama said government appreciates the assistance which COMSIP renders which is also particularly in line with the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) under the priority area of integrated rural development.

She said her ministry is designed to work in the projects that aim at contributing to poverty reduction and improving the social economic wellbeing of the local population hence attended the Dedza District Council Entrepreneurship Fare.

"The entrepreneurship fair was basically about what the rural people of Dedza district have harvested while belonging to different groups such as COMSIP, World Relief and FEDOMA and they have showcased a lot of farm produce," she said though she conceded that the farmers were faced with market challenge.

She added; "I have encouraged the District Commissioner through the Director of Community Services in Dedza district to engage the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism in promotion of legumes," said Chazama.

Chazama added that her Ministry would train women in businesses such as village savings loans to empower themselves financially.

District Commissioner for Dedza Ellis Tembo said the council would continue to lobby for more markets and search for other organizations to help with machinery so that the packaging and the products they are making are attractive and can easily find market.

The fair brought together experts from community development, agribusiness and business promotion to provide support for the promotion of entrepreneurship at the local Council level by among other things providing a hub for coordination and implementation of capacity building initiatives.

All COMSIP members are trained on business management and financial literacy among others as a way to assisting them to be economically active.

According to records, over 2000 groups (most of them made of women) are established across the country and Dedza only having over 200 groups and 10,260 members with only 1,486 men.

Jesse Hamilton from Kagwa Cluster said during the entrepreneurship fair she brought beans and groundnuts which her group is growing.

She said since she joined the cluster last year she has benefited in sharing and investing the money and that she is able to pay school fees for her child.

The Dedza Disistrict Council Entrepreneurship Fair took place on August 24, 2017, at Lithipe 1 Community Day Secondary School in Traditional Authority Kaphuka of Dedza.

The fair was held under the theme 'promotion of local based entrepreneurship and marketing is vital for sustainable national economic developemnt'.

Most of COMSIP projects target the economically active poor aimed at improving the socioeconomic wellbeing of local population.