Lilongwe — Malawi National Netball Team, Deputy Coach, Samuel Kanyenda has hailed Mpico Gateway for coming forward to be part and parcel of the development of netball from the grassroot level in the central region zone.

He said this Friday in Lilongwe during an update session Mpico and Central Region Netball Committee briefed the media on the progress of the Top 8 Netball tournament slated for September 1, 2017 in Lilongwe.

Kanyenda said Mpico has lessened the plight of the netball fraternity particularly in the central region where it was deprived of stable and reliable netball sponsorship.

Deputy National Coach pointed out that the coming in of Mpico to sponsor such tournament to the tune of K25 million would in the long run help to develop the game from the grassroot level.

"We are very happy that the sponsorship was designed in a way that it has unearthed grassroot talent and which is giving us hope to the development of the game in the region," he narrated

Kanyenda said the participation of grassroot teams would encourage them more to aim for glory and thereby contributing positively to the development of the game in the country.

He said utilisation of such gesture would help to improve competition at national level and enable a wide range of choice for the national netball technical panel to select players for national duties in all levels.

Kanyenda explained that the tournament has enabled more players to have gamed time thereby showcasing their hidden talent.

"It is hoped that this would continue so that the region could produce a strong netball teams and players to compete strongly at national level," he viewed

Mpico Gateway Sales Manager, Ellen Nyasulu said it has been the wish of the company to associate itself with the development of netball in the country.

She said the company believes that a positive impact would emerge from hosting such netball tournaments at regional level thereby strengthening the national team's ability at international level.

"I am grateful that the tournament has spotted hidden local talents from rural remote areas of Salima and other places. We have been part of the whole process and we are glad to these developments," Nyasulu added.

Central Region Netball Committee Secretary General, John Muhajiri said netball has been lagging behind in the region for the past years due to lack of credible sponsorship.

He said the coming in of Mpico has given hope to the region and the committee would strive to ensure that the development process of the game enhanced for the better.

"Companies have opted to sponsor football as a sport but Mpico had to come to our rescue when we approached them for help and they need to be commended for that willingness to assist us with such sponsorship," Muhajiri observed.

Despite sponsoring the tournament, the company has offered to provide awards to player of the tournament, best shooter, centre, defender and umpire at the finals.

The media is been earmarked for wards for their continued coverage of the tournament.

The players will be treated to a cocktail reception at the end of the completion on Saturday evening with the presents of Mpico management team, Central Regional Netball Committee Officials and the do will be strictly by invitation.