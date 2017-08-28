27 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Portuguese Head of State Congratulates Angolan Elect President

Luanda — The Portuguese Head of State, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, congratulated the Angolan elect President, João Lourenço, in a message published on the website of the Portuguese Presidency.

In his message to the newly elect president, the Portuguese Head of State underlined the fraternal ties that unite the two countries and the two peoples.

The updated provisional results of August 23 general election in Angola, available on the site of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) places the ruling MPLA party first, with 61.05 percent of the votes.

With a qualified majority, MPLA sees its candidates as President and Vice-President of the Republic, João Lourenço and Bornito de Sousa, respectively, as well as 150 of the 220 deputies to the National Assembly.

In second place is the party headed by Isaias Samakuva, UNITA, with 26.72 percent of the scrutinized votes, leading to 51 of the 220 MP's elected.

Angola's Broad Convergence- Coalition (CASA-CE) appears in third place, with 9.49 percent of votes representing 16 parliamentarians.

In fourth place comes PRS, 1.33 percent of the votes (2 MP's) followed by FNLA, with 0.91 percent of the vote (one parliamentarian).

