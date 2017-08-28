27 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Recognizes Improvement in Quality of Youth Sports

Luanda — The President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, Saturday acknowledged the improvement and quality of the country's young people trained at the Angolan Football Academy (AFA).

Dos Santos was speaking at the end of the match between the Angolan national U20 football team and their counterpart of AFA, as part of the activities celebrating his 75th birthday, to be marked on 28 August.

The Head of State said that he noticed a great evolution in the learning of the tactical systems and the quality of the athletes.

"First of all I want to thank everyone, the AFA management team and the coaches for the work they are doing. The academy has improved a lot and there is a great evolution", Said the president, after cutting his birthday's cake during this sporting and cultural activity.

Founded in 2014, the Angolan Football Academy (AFA) aims to train Angolan talents towards national and international professionalism.

Angola

