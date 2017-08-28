27 August 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Makgato Attends Africa Meeting

By Bopa

Gaborone — Minister of Health and Wellness, Ms Dorcas Makgato, will attend the 67th Regional Committee for Africa meeting from August 27 to September 2 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

A press release from the ministry says the high-level session organised by World Health Organisation (WHO) regional office for Africa will bring together all ministers of health in the African region to discuss key issues such as reducing health inequity through addressing social determinants of health.

The release further states that the meeting will discuss a framework for health systems development for universal health coverage in the context of Sustainable Development Goals in the African region and progress report on implementation of the regional programme for public health adaptation to climate change as well as a progress report on implementation of the reform of WHO's work on emergencies in the African region.

The minister is accompanied by the ministry's permanent secretary, Ms Shenaaz El-Halabi and other health officials.

Assistant Minister, Mr Dikgang Makgalemele will act as Minister of Health and Wellness in that period.

Source : Ministry of Health and Wellness

