Luanda — The national senior women's basketball team plays this Sunday at the Sports Pavilion in Bamako (Mali), its similar of Cote d'Ivoire, for the fifth and sixth places of the African Cup of Nations "Afrobasket 2017".

The Angolans were knocked out of the quarter-finals by the Mozambicans.

As a result, the Senegalese and Nigeria teams play also this Sunday the final of this competition.