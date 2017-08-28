A 33-year-old man from Mvuma allegedly raped his employer's eight-year-old daughter five times, a Gweru court heard. Norman Garai (33) of plot 65 Nyagari Village, Mvuma, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire last week. He was remanded in custody to October 3 for trial. Garai, who was employed as a general hand for eight months, took advantage of the absence of the girl's mother, who had travelled to her rural home.

The prosecutor Mr Lloyd Mavhiza told the court that between January 1 and August 31, 2016, Garai raped the minor five times while the mother was away.

He stayed with the family.

On each occasion, Garai threatened to assault her if she reported the abuse.

On April 6, 2017, way after Garai had left employment, the girl confessed to her mother about the rape by Garai, after she was raped by two other men while herding cattle.

The two are still at large.

A report was made, leading to Garai's arrest.