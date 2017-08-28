Defence minister Penda ya Ndakolo said on Thursday the SADC air forces' military exercise called 'Blue Kunene' has no hostile intentions or hidden agendas, but is aimed at building regional military capability.

Speaking at the official launch of Blue Kunene at Oshakati in the Oshana region, Ya Ndakolo said the exercise will eventually strengthen the African standby force.

The SADC air forces, air arms and air wings from Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia are conducting the military exercises from 20 August to 07 September.

It involves more than 1 200 military personnel from these countries, and affects the areas from Ondangwa, Ruacana, Opuwo and Okangwati.

"The air force, air arms and air wings from within the SADC region have assembled here today as a single unit to exercise and prepare for eventualities," Ya Ndakolo said.

He added that the exercise seeks to enhance the already high level of interconnectedness and interoperability in preparation for rapid deployment capability.

Rapid deployment capability, the minister explained, was already developed through other exercises such as Exercise Blue Clutter hosted by South Africa in 2011, Exercise Blue Zambezi hosted by Angola in 2013, and Exercise Blue Kavango hosted by Botswana in 2015.

The Namibian air force has participated in all the previous exercises. "By the end of the exercise, we foresee operational lessons being conducted for future exercises and most importantly to further develop the SADC strategic airlift concept."

Exercise Blue Kunene is expected to distribute over 400 tonnes of food aid in the Kunene region in the constituencies of Opuwo rural, Epupa and Sesfontein.

The exercise will additionally conduct medical outreach programmes in the form of screening and the treatment of various ailments of the population of the Kunene region.

