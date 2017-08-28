Namibia: Smuggling At Katima Concerns Police

Police in the Zambezi Region foiled the smuggling of 54 x 50 kg bags each of white maize worth more than N$110 000 from Mwandi in Zambia into Namibia.

The Namibian police crime investigations coordinator for Zambezi, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku told Nampa in an interview on Friday that police officers at Luhonono on Thursday caught a man red-handed who was attempting to smuggle the 54 bags of maize from Mwandi.

"The suspect was ferrying the bags of maize in a canoe at night.

We approached him after a tip-off from the area of Luhonono," he explained.

Luhonono is situated about 70 kilometres east of Katima Mulilo in the Kabbe south constituency.

Simasiku said the suspect, however, fled the scene when the police approached him.

In a separate incident, Simasiku said the police on Thursday also recovered two speakers and two gas canisters from Zambia where they were taken after allegedly being stolen in Namibia.

He said police in the Zambezi Region are concerned about an increase in goods being smuggled into the country from Zambia.

He thus called on residents of Zambezi to continue cooperating with the police in combating crime in the area, which also includes stock theft, housebreaking and rape, which are on the increase.

- Nampa