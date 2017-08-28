press release

Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo will today join a dialogue of young rural women to discuss their representation in the media. The event is hosted by Activate! Change Drivers, a network that connects young people and equips them with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in their respective efforts.

The envisioned outcome of the gathering is to encourage partnerships between rural women and existing programmes such as after school homework workshops and sustainable energy initiatives that directly serve a pocket of South Africans that are perceived to be out of reach.

The motivation behind the engagement is to provide young women from various rural areas throughout the country to be empowered with knowledge and ability to connect with existing structures and facilities that will enable them to grow.

Issued by: Department of Communications