Namibia: United 12 Wins Dinolo Super Netball Tourney in //Kharas

Keetmanshoop — United won the //Kharas Region leg on Saturday and were the proud recipients of N$2,000.

African Deli launched its Dinolo Super Netball Tourney in the Khomas Region on the 24 June this year. So far, the tourney has seen matches played in Khomas, Erongo, Hardap, Kavango West, Oshana, Omaheke, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Omusati and //Kharas regions, with only four regions left before the competition runs full circle.

"The Dinolo Super Netball Tourney is part of our corporate social investment programme and through this initiative, we are bringing women together to have fun and at the same time allowing them and their supporters an opportunity to interact with us," reads a statement from the event organisers.

African Deli has committed itself towards the development of netball in the country through the Dinolo Super Netball Tournament.African Deli is a new homegrown start-up, founded in January 2013 as a food manufacturer providing quality, healthy, good affordable and convenient ready-made traditional food.

The core of this exciting project is directly tied to the heartbeat of the country's National Development goals, namely the "Growth at Home Strategy" and the "Harambee Prosperity Plan", the organisers say.

"We at African Deli understand the importance of physical well-being through sports. Therefore, bringing communities together to enjoy this adrenaline-pumping sports event. For netball enthusiasts, this is not only an adventure, but also a great way to keep fit.

The tourneys will be staged in all 14 regions with the winner of each region competing in the finals, slated for Swakopmund on the 30th of next month.