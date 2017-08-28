Somalia: Amisom Honours Sierra Leonean Police Officers for Contributing to Peace in Somalia

Individual Police Officers (IPOs) from Sierra Leone have been commended by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) for their performance in mentoring and advising their Somali counterparts during their deployment in Mogadishu. Speaking on Saturday during a medal award parade for the 10 IPOs who are rotating out after completing their one year tour of duty in Somalia, the AMISOM Police Chief of Staff, Rex Dundun, said the contingent played a major role in enabling the Mission achieve its mandate. "The management of AMISOM Police component is exceedingly happy with the performance displayed by the contingent. Police Commissioner Brigadier General Anand Pillay has asked me to convey the message of congratulations to the contingent," the AMISOM Chief of Staff who is also the Acting Police Commissioner said.

Mr. Dundun noted that the Sierra Leonean contingent had also upheld the core principles of the African Union while mentoring the Somali Police Force during the period of deployment. "The contingent have put their best especially in trying to adhere to the core principles of the African Union which are; respect to diversity and teamwork. We have also observed transparency and accountability in your performance; integrity and impartiality; efficiency and professionalism; and information and knowledge sharing," the AMISOM Police Chief of Staff added.