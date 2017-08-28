Nigeria: Niger Delta Agitators Reject Suspension of Quit Notice By Arewa Youths

Niger Delta agitators have rejected last week suspension of the quit notice by Arewa youths to Igbos to leave the north by October 1.

They also maintained their earlier position that northerners and Yorubas should leave the Niger Delta region by October 1.

Rising from a meeting ,the agitators demanded a return of all the oil blocs owned by northerners and yorubas to Niger Delta people.

In a statement after the meeting, the agitators also demanded the relocation of the Oil and Gas companies Headquarters to their operational base as well as relocation of NNPC Headquarters, all other offices that has to do with oil and gas; replacement of the Group Managing Director of NNPC.

Those who signed the statement included General John Duku (Niger Delta Watchdogs and Convener, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators); General Ekpo Ekpo ( Niger Delta Volunteers); General Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors); Major-Gen. Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters); Major-Gen. Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters); Major-Gen. Ibinabo Horsfall (Niger Delta Movement for Justice); Major-Gen. Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters Network); Major-Gen. Inibeghe Adams (Niger Delta Freedom Mandate) and Major-Gen. Ibinabo Tariah (Niger Delta Development Network).

The statement reads ;The recent gathering of the Arewa Youths in Transcorp Hilton to announce a suspension of the quit notice issued to Igbos in the North is one action that glaringly show that government and security heads from the North were the brains behind the earlier announcement. It is clear to all, that the political elites in the North and the Security agencies headed by Northerners were the ones that stoke the fire of the quit notice pronouncement.

"The phantom suspension announcement is like closing one door while opening another with the aim of achieving the same result; hence this façade announcement is unacceptable to us.

"It is laughable, that the Arewa Youth group thinks it can fool the rest of Nigerians, particularly those of us in the Niger Delta part of Nigeria, by replacing the quit notice with call for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, today the federal government has meet-up the demand of the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups by filing a motion in court to revoke Nnamdi Kanu's bail.

"Consequent upon this, we the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators totally reject the entire letters of the press conference held by the Coalition of Arewa Youths that purported to have suspended the quit notice, according to the Northern groups.

"The suspension of the quit notice was based on series of meetings involving the Northerner Governor's Forum, Senators from the Northern extraction, the DSS and the Presidency, it shows the complicity of the Nigerian government, Northern elders and Security chiefs of Northern extraction in the planed intimidation of ethnic groups by the Northern cabal.

"But we want to assure them that they have failed and they will continue to fail; we shall hold responsible to account for the millions of naira they used to pacify the Arewa youths to withdraw their inconsequential quit notice.

The agitators also restated their determination to ensure that the Niger Delta remains focus on their demands for a total overhaul of the basis of our unity.

According to them "We have therefore resolved to stand by our previous demands as follows:That the Northerners and Yorubas should leave Niger Delta before October 1, 2017.

"We reaffirm our resolved for the declaration of the Niger Delta Republic on 1st October 2017.

"We reaffirm our resolved to resume attack on all the oil blocs and well own by the Northerners and Yorubas in the Niger Delta from September 10, 2017;

They called on PENGASSAN, NUPENG and International Communities to withdraw their members/expatriates from such oil wells/blocs as they shall not spare any person found in such platforms including NNPC offices in Abuja and Lagos, Oil companies headquarters outside the Niger Delta region adding that " we shall also go after investments, businesses and companies own by Northerners and Yorubas within our reach.

" We want to warn, that any security agents that choose to be overzealous should remember that he or she is also from a village and has families that are vulnerable to our strike team; any attempt to arrest any of our members shall be resisted with everything/anything within our reach and we shall extend our anger to any security agents we come across.

"Finally, we want to warn all Nigerians especially the Niger Delta people to beware of their movement close to NNPC headquarters in Abuja & Lagos, Oil Companies headquarters outside Niger Delta region, government offices and Northerners/Yoruba businesses/companies within the Niger Delta region from September 10, 2017. To be fore warned is to be fore armed," they stated.