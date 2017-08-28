Liberia: Monrovia Mayor Applauds LSCI

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) under the astute leadership of Mayor Clara Doe-Mvogo has heaped praises on H. Kwaku Addy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Liberia Services Corporation Incorporated (LSCI) for exhibiting high degree of professionalism in the discharge of its duty.

Speaking at the occasion marking the commemoration of Liberia's 170th Flag Day celebration held in Paynesville City outside Monrovia, Mayor Doe-Mvogo further lauds LSCI for what she terms true sense of commitment the entity continues to show in helping the city government to keep Monrovia "Clean Green and Save".

The Liberia Services Corporation Incorporated is a Liberian-owned company with over 150 employees, mostly college students, who are charged with the duty to manage Vehicles Street parking activity on horizontal streets in central Monrovia in a five (5) year revenue sharing partnership agreement with the city government.

According to Mayor Doe-Mvogo, LSCI operation has helped greatly to control the huge traffic congestion, and also curtail abandonment of vehicles in the principal streets of Monrovia, a situation, which she notes, has brought some level of relief to businesses in the city.

The Mayor also applauds the entity for adhering to terms and condition as stipulated in the agreement reached by both parties, and praises LSCI boss H. Kwaku Addy for the timely manner in which his entity has always remitted MCC share of proceeds generated from the parking scheme, while applying suitable labor practice to his employees.

She notes that street parking scheme as initiated by her predecessor Madam Mary T. Broh, was not intended for profit making, rather to provide job opportunity for college students.

For his part, LSCI boss Addy assures the Monrovia City Mayor of his company's commitment to buttressing the city government's effort to ensure that jobs opportunities are created for young Liberians in their strive to attain higher and quality education.

He pledges full cooperation with MCC aimed at fostering cordial working relationship for the betterment of Monrovia City, extends appreciation to Mayor Doe-Mvogo and her core of officers for affording him the opportunity to contribute the upliftment of youth empowerment.

Addy also cautions his employees and the country's vast youthful population to refrain from acts that would undermine their smooth growth and to avoid vices that could place them in detrimental circumstances.