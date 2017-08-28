Liberia: Naturalized Man Sues DEA

A naturalized Liberian, Nigerian born Emmanuel Innocent has sued the Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the Civil Law Court after being raided on 12 July at 4 a.m. by the State's anti - narcotics entity.

Mr. Innocent's counsel Arthur T. Johnson complains that cash and valuables were allegedly taken from Innocent's apartment including US$600.00, L$350,000, N47,000, a wrist watch valued US$2,400, two cell phones valued US$200 and six pieces of hand - held dryers valued US$120.00.

Mr. Innocent also claims that a fire extinguisher valued US$50.00, back bag valued US$20.00 and wallet containing driver license, voter's card and call cards were taken away.

He alleges that up to the time of filing his complaint with the Court, his Liberian passport, car key, and one international certificate, among others, remain in possession of the DEA.

He claims that the DEA operatives led by Wolo, Buster Jalon, Abraham Payne and one Vivian and Perry both to be identified broke into his apartment, allegedly using an unreasonable force to gain entry to his apartment.

He alleges that he was restrained and handcuffed and kept on the floor while the listed items were being taken away. He says the DEA did not serve him any search warrant, accusing the officers of attempting to take away his money and properties.

He complains that the DEA attempts to expose him to public ridicule and disgrace, terming the officer's action as unprofessional. He asks the Court to hold the DEA officers liable to him in damages.