Liberia: Presidents Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo Open New Liberian Chancery Complex in Accra

President Ellen Jonson Sirleaf joined by her Ghanaian counterpart, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, August 25, 2017 dedicated and cut ribbon to a new Liberian Chancery complex in Accra, Ghana.

According to a dispatch from Accra, Ghana, President Sirleaf applauded the Charge'd Affairs and Head of the Liberian Mission in Accra, Musu Ruhle for being farsighted and innovative in bringing transformation and development to the Accra Mission.

The facilities of the Chancery, which have been in ruins for years was completely rebuilt by Madam Musu Ruhle with funding not only from the Government of Liberia but through other initiatives undertaken by the Accra Mission and its head.

The rebuilt structures include an Executive Presidential style suite, other lodging quarters, several large-size halls, and annexes, amongst others and will host the official residence of the country's Ambassador accredited near Accra.President Sirleaf described the project as monumental, adding that it has given visibility and new stature to the Liberian Mission in Accra. She also called on others Missions abroad to copy the fine innovative intervention of Madam Ruhle and her hardworking team in building oversea image of Liberia.

President Akufo-Addo praised the Liberian Accra Mission and the Government of Liberia for the project, which he acknowledged was impressive and massive.Madam Musu Ruhle takes a new assignment in Freetown, Sierra Leone as Liberia's new Ambassador to the West African nation.-Dispatch