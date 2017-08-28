Liberia: Landlady, Tenant Race for District Office

A tenant is battling against her landlady for Montserrado County District #8 representative seat in the October 2017 representatives and presidential elections here.

The move seems to be generating some some great surprises here, with tenant Celestine G. Sepoe, an independent candidate and her landlady Siata Bambara of opposition Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC) contesting among 20 other candidates for the district seat. RDC is a political party headed by former speaker George Dweh.

The RDC candidate Bambara was among two other candidates that presented their platforms to electorate at the YMCA recently, outlining her desire to provide improved healthcare delivery services, better sanitation, skill training for women, and education for residents of the district.

Independent candidate Celestine Sepoe did not appear at the Press Union of Liberia candidate debate last week, instead taking her campaign at the Rally Time General Market where she pleaded with hundreds of marketers to vote her as the next elected representative of the district.

She says she intends to provide loan, education for children, prosecute rape suspects and promote business partnership with foreign merchants.

Many political commentators spoken to by this paper, say the participation of the Madam Sepoe and Bambara in the ongoing district representative race is a serious test for both women to see which one of them would defeat the incumbent representative, Rep. Acarus Gray who is seeking reelection on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Others are suggesting that there is nothing absolutely wrong with candidates Sepoe and Bambara contesting in the same electoral district because the Constitution of Liberia guarantees the rights of every Liberian citizen to contest for elected position as long as they are in good standing with the law.

They furthered that the election could resolve whatsoever difference the two candidates may have, should either side become victorious in the process.