Phalombe — Dignitas International in Phalombe has described couple counselling and testing as a catalyst for ending HIV and AIDS by 2030.

District HIV and AIDS Testing Coordinator for Phalombe, Trevor Makata made the remarks on Sunday during a Media tour over a community based counselling and testing campaign that the organization is conducting in the district.

He said the organization decided to conduct the community based testing in order to give room to couples of testing and receiving HIV counseling together as it will help them understand each other and plan their lives better as a couple.

"Often times couples fail to come together for testing at health facilities because they at times have to travel long distances to get to these facilities, as such women are the only ones who are being tested than men," Makata said.

He added it was important for couples to get tested and receive HIV counselling together like in cases where the couple has been found to be HIV positive their counsellors would be able to help them understand their status whilst advising them on how to plan their lives together.

Adding to the sentiments, one of the Counsellors who took part in the campaign, Gloria Chimkango said the advice they give to a couple helps them not to break up as it happens in most cases when only one family member get tested and was found positive.

"We have seen many marriages breaking up due to results of an HIV test simply because a partner came alone for testing, and when they disclose the status to their partner they fail to understand each other on who brought the virus home," she said.

The campaign which is being conducted in various primary schools among other things will assist in reducing the total percentage of people who are not aware of their sero statuses in the district.