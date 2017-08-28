27 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 1,400 Extra Lastma Officials to Curb Lagos Gridlocks

Tagged:

Related Topics

In a bid to curb traffic gridlocks on Lagos roads, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday said it has engaged over 1,400 new graduate traffic managers.

LASTMA Chief Executive Officer, Chris Olakpe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the new officials were trained on effectiveness traffic management within Lagos metropolis.

"The trainings are ongoing to capture the old officials within the state to blend with the newly recruited graduates.

"About 1,400 new officials were recently recruited and trained to bring improvement, discipline and curb gridlocks within the state.

"We have about 4,250 LASTMA officials to ensure free flow of traffic on various routes in Lagos State," he said.

The LASTMA boss said that the officials were trained on protocol of arrest, surveillance and traffic management.

Olapke added that there were various disciplinary departments at the agency to punish any official who is found wanting in the line of duty.

"We have departments and sections that deal with discipline like provost marshal's office, surveillance and monitoring unit and LASTMA complaint units.

"All these sections are in position to deal with any official who disobey the rules and regulations of the authority," he said.

Eight LASTMA officials were on Aug. 14 sacked for receiving bribes.

The LASTMA chief executive said that the authority had been working assiduously to reduce gridlocks in Apapa and its environs.

NAN

Nigeria

Livelihood of Lagos Fishing Community Cut Off By Govt's Land Project

For more than two months, the 376 households (about 2050 people) of Ago-Egun, a fishing community outside Bariga, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.