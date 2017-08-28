Liberia: Cummings Receives Endorsements in G. Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Bomi Counties

Residents of Grand Cape Mount County have assured the presidential hopeful of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings, of their support for the October 10 presidential and legislative elections. The residents made the promise on Friday during a tour of the county by the ANC standard bearer.

"We are delighted to see a presidential candidate being concerned about our wellbeing and so we want to assure you of our commitment to campaign for you throughout the county to ensure that ANC wins the 2017 elections. ANC support to the disabled community remains a sign of good leadership for the people of Liberia," a representative of the disabled community in Bo Waterside told the ANC standard bearer. "Ensuring victory for the ANC remains a priority of the disabled community, most especially residents of Grand Cape Mount County. We are confident that the leadership of the ANC if elected will change Liberia and the living conditions of everyone," he concluded.

Fanta Sheriff, representing the health workers of Tewor District, said, "Electing you (Mr. Cummings) as president of Liberia will transform the existing conditions of the Liberian people, looking at your humanitarian background. We want to assure you of our commitment to winning the 2017 elections." Ms. Sheriff continued: "We want to also appreciate you for your support towards the health sector of Cape Mount and the country. We are kindly asking you to help build staff quarters at the hospital to ensure that doctors and nurses have a better staff section."

Responding, Mr. Cummings promised that if elected, "We will change Liberia so everyone can benefit from her abundant natural resources and we will not allow a few group of people to continue to enjoy them. We cannot continue to live in a country where few people enjoy the wealth of the general public." According to Cummings, Liberia continues to pay its lawmakers more than the United States government pays her lawmakers, which he said is one of the issues responsible for the continuous struggle of the Liberian people. "Only the country's resources can change the situation around for the good," he said.

As president, Cummings said "The ANC government will ensure that electricity, running water and youth empowerment are addressed. After 170 years, Liberia and Liberians deserve better and you can make that change, come October 10, at the polls by electing Cummings. I want to promise that if I am elected president, I will work hard to create real change, the change you can trust. I can give Liberians the Liberia they deserve if I am elected." According to the ANC standard bearer "We will also empower our people by creating job opportunities, providing them with skills training and development, and attracting investors, who will create highly labor-intensive industries that provide a high number of low skill jobs that our people can fill in." Mr. Cummings said the ANC government will begin by transforming Liberia into an inclusive economy for the country to be self-sufficient, adding that "We must ensure that women, youth and physically challenged individuals are given the opportunity to work and earn their livings."

In Bomi County, while touring the facilities at the Government Hospital, Mr. Cummings thanked the hospital staff and workers for their sacrifice and dedication to helping the people of Bomi, and made a presentation of his vision that would lead to the rebuilding the healthcare system, if he is elected. "Our nation learned many lessons from the Ebola epidemic, including the need for a strong and affordable healthcare system. My administration will prioritize preventative and primary health care. We will also work hard to ensure that all Liberian children have access to immunizations. Our administration will also source medical advancements and technologies from around the world so that hospitals like yours can properly treat patients," he said. This year, the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) has provided medical supplies worth US$565,000 to rural hospitals across the country.

After the visit to the Liberia Government Hospital in Tubmanburg, Mr. Cummings held a town hall meeting and was welcomed by Mr. Aaron Divine, an ANC representative candidate, and Mr. Joshua Passawe, the ANC's Bomi County chairman. Mr. Passawe lauded Mr. Cummings' clean background, stating "Mr. Cummings' background is free of corruption and full of successes. I know that he can deliver real results and bring real change to Liberia. He is the only one that can truly fight corruption and develop our country." Elder and council member Mr. Fai Z. Johnson said that Mr. Cummings has already won the hearts and minds of the people of Bomi County due to his many philanthropic efforts to the people.

Cummings also held meetings in Gbarma, Bopolu, and Henry Town attended by an array of local stakeholders, including elders, market women, and youth leaders.