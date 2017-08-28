Liberia: Mark Paye Joins Liscr FC

Double champions LISCR FC have completed the signing of former Barrack Young Controllers' striker Mark Paye on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Shipping Boys completed the deal over the weekend after the former BYC attacker officially put pen to paper. Striker Paye, 26, was earlier earmarked by other top clubs, including Watanga FC.

The transfer deal raised concerns of many sports pundits due to the sub-par performance of striker Paye in the just ended season. Paye, the 2015/2016 Most Valuable Player, did not perform up to expectation, having scored six goals in all competitions.

The move by the 26-year-old attacker marked his second in the top flight league, having played a major role in BYC's 2015/2016 championship triumph after finishing the season as the top goal scorer and Most Valuable Player.

LISCR's latest signing is part of the team's early preparation ahead of the upcoming season and as Liberia's next representative to the 2018 CAF Champions League.

There are also reports that the 2016/2017 champions are in a bid to secure the signature of Keitrace FC's outstanding forward, Amadiah Kawah. Kawah, 17, was exceptional last season, becoming the top goal scorer in all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

In a related development, LISCR has released its former defender Grosso Sloboh after choosing not to exercise the contract options. The club thanked its former central defender for the time with and wished him the best in his football career.

The center-back spent three years with the Shipping Boys and was part of Gambian Coach Tapha Manneh's squad that lifted last season's first division league and the FA Cup titles.