28 August 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: BYC Announces Awards Dinner for October

By Anthony Kokoi

To recognize the outstanding performances of some of their players and to motivate them ahead of the new season, LFA former champions Barrack Young Controllers have announced the hosting of an awards dinner in October.

This year's awards, according to the club, will be presented in three categories, including the Iron Man, Rookie of the Year, and Most Valuable Player (MVP). The Iron Man award is given to a player who plays every game or is available for every game and did not miss a practice.

Players nominated for the Iron Man award include Daniel Toe and Kortu Brown who made up the shortlist of the three categories, Julius Quelle who was shortlisted in two categories, and Jerry Vah (all from BYC II).

The Rookie of the Year award is given to the debutant player who performed exceptionally in the season.

In the MVP category, players Toe and Brown are joined by Christian Doe and Kweku Mensah in competing for the award.

Winners are determined by voting by only BYC Football's management and not players nor technical staff. BYC-I was unable to retain their 1st division title after finishing as runners-up, while BYC-II won the LFA 2nd Division Championship with Stephen Momo's first season as coach.

BYC-II's trophy summed up the total number of trophies to 14 to the club's credit since its establishment 8 years ago.

